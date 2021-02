LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The crash as reported just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and University Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two individuals suffered minor injuries in the crash.

LPD also said two individuals were reported as entrapped following the crash.

Traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.