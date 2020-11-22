LPD: Missing Lubbock teenager Mattie Worley located in Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police, with the assistance of federal and Michigan agencies, have located 14-year-old Mattie Worley in Alden, Michigan.



Through the investigation, detectives from the Lubbock Police Department Special Victims Unit discovered evidence on Worley’s electronic devices that indicated she was possibly enticed and eventually taken out of state. Upon this discovery, a request was made to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist and provide additional resources to search for Worley.

Detectives were able to identify that Worley in was possibly located in Alden, Michigan and changed her status to missing and endangered. Coordination between agencies in Michigan led to an address where the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michigan State Police SWAT Team and the Antrim County Sheriff Department executed a search warrant early this morning. Worley was located in the residence with an adult male subject. Worley was turned over to Child Protective Services in Michigan and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The adult male is currently being detained by authorities in Michigan.

Plans to reunite Worley with her parents are on-going and the investigation continues. More information will be released as it becomes available.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)