LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at 68th Street and University Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department initially told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries.

Northbound traffic along University Avenue was reduced to one lane for a time while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police could not confirm if the injured party was transported to a hospital when EverythingLubbock.com reached out for an additional update on the crash.



