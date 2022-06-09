LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, EverythingLubbock.com acquired a police report from the Sunday evening shooting that led to the death of Steven Colon, 39. Police notified the public on Monday that Colon died.

Police officers spoke to a witness who told them that three suspects had arrived in a vehicle to the residence in the 1700 block of 25th street.

According to the police report, Colon had gotten into an argument with one of the suspects which led to the suspect pulling out a gun on him.

The suspect proceeded to shoot Colon, “an unknown amount of times,” according to the report.

When police arrived to the scene, Colon was laying in the front yard. The officer then provided him with first aid until EMS came to pick him up.

He was pronounced dead at UMC the following day.

No further updates have been made yet, including names of suspects.