LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department released details on Wednesday’s officer involved shooting.

At 7:12 p.m. the LPD received a call for a disturbance. The caller said her son was at risk of hurting others. Approximately five minutes later, LPD arrived and located the suspect, Philip Torres.

Communication received a call regarding a theft of swords from “Knife Guys,” a store located on the 6600 block of Milwaukee.

Photo from LPD press release Thursday afternoon.

Officers then began another pursuit, across the city, and returned to the 2100 block of 67th. The suspect had a machete in his possession, according to LPD.

According to LPD, the suspect approached them, and four officers shot at the suspect. He was then transported to UMC.

Officers were placed on administrative leave, according to their statement.

Torres was held on a $400,000 bond.