LPD: Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, patrol officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of 34th St. and Indiana Ave involving a Ford F-150 and a motorcycle. The driver of the Ford F-150 was stopped at the red light on 34th St. facing westbound. The motorcycle, a 2019 Yamaha, was traveling westbound and collided with the rear of the Ford F-150. The driver of the motorcycle, Johnny Vasquez, 36, of Lubbock, TX, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The LPD Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.



(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)