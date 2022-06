LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock early Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:05 p.m. in the area of North Loop 289 and Clovis Road.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the crash. Please check back for updates.