LPD: Multiple arrests made in response to recent overnight shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a News Release from the Lubbock Police Department. A highly coordinated effort, from multiple law enforcement agencies, has led to arrests linked to the two overnight shootings that occurred on July 16th and July 17th, 2019. These shootings resulted in several injuries and one death.

Investigators with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit (Metro), LPD Special Operations Unit, LPD Crime Suppression Squads, Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG), the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigators have determined both shootings are connected.

As a result of this joint investigation, arrest warrants were obtained and individuals connected in these shootings have been arrested.

18-year-old Tyson Isaac and 18-year-old Jakiyre Linzsey are now in custody facing Aggravated Assault charges related to the shooting that occurred at Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue. On the night of July 16th, Lubbock Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue for reports of a shooting. Four people were inside a car that was targeted and shot. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Jaquan Johnson, was struck during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

21-year-old Devonte Jones and 18-year-old Tavion Dickson are now in custody facing Aggravated Assault charges related to the shooting that occurred in the area of North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street. On the morning of July 17th, multiple shots were fired at a car with a total of five male occupants. The back passenger, 18-year-old Antoine Wilson, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Based on information gathered throughout this joint investigation, investigators believe these shootings are not random. It was confirmed these shootings were the result of an ongoing dispute between several different groups, and that persons were specifically targeted.

These shootings remain under investigation, and additional charges are possible. Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

(This is a release from the Lubbock Police Department)

