LPD: Multiple road closures planned Sunday for crash investigations

On January 26th, 2020 the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting follow up on numerous crashes. Below is a summary of locations and traffic plans. Texas Department of Transportation will be assisting with traffic direction on five of the scenes. There will be three groups working simultaneously in different locations after 0800

Several roadways will be closed through the morning and early afternoon throughout the City of Lubbock. Please be patient and use caution when you are around these scenes. The timeline below is tentative after 0800.

The Lubbock Police Department and Department of Public Safety wants to thank everyone for your patience and understanding.

Date and Time:

Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Starting at 0800 hours

Locations:

1. 72nd Street and Quaker Avenue

2. Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road

3. North Frankford Avenue and Kent Street

4. 300 East Loop 289, North Bound Access Road

5. 1800 South Loop 289, East Bound Access Road

6. 3100 North Interstate, South Bound Main Lanes

7. East 82nd Street and Ash Avenue

8. North Slide Road and Erskine Street

0800 hours:

Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 will meet at 72nd Street and Quaker Avenue and map this scene. DPS and Lubbock Police Department will handle traffic direction.

Both north bound and south bound traffic will be closed on Quaker Avenue

South bound will be diverted west on 71 st Street

Street North bound will be diverted west on 74th Street

0930 hours:

The teams will split into the 3 teams.

Team 1 will go to North Frankford Avenue and Kent Avenue. Both north and south bound traffic will be closed on North Frankford. South bound will be diverted east on Clovis Highway (US 84)North bound will be diverted either east or west onto Erskine Avenue Traffic on Kent will be turned around on Kent Street



Team 2 will go to Marsh a Sharp Freeway and Slide Road Traffic lanes closures will be varying through the process



Team 3 will go to 1800 South Loop 289, east bound access road East bound access road will be closed to traffic East bound traffic will be diverted south onto Avenue “U”



1100 hours:

Team 1 will go to 3100 North Interstate Highway 27, south bound main lanes All traffic will be diverted off of Interstate Highway 27 to the south bound access road



Team 2 will go to 300 East Loop 289, north bound access road. The north bound access road will be closed at 4 th Street (FM 40)



Team 3 will go to East 82 nd Street and Ash Avenue 82 nd Street will be closed to east and west bound traffic West bound traffic will be diverted north onto Cedar Avenue East bound traffic will be diverted north onto Avenue “B”

Street and Ash Avenue

1300 hours:

Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 will meet at North Slide Road and Erskine Street and map this scene. DPS and Lubbock Police Department will handle traffic direction.

East bound traffic on Erskine will be diverted south onto Slide Road.

West bound traffic on Erskine will be diverted south onto Winston Avenue

South bound traffic on Slide Road will be diverted west onto Erskine Avenue

North bound traffic on Slide Road will be diverted west onto Colgate Avenue

