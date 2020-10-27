LPD: Multiple road closures Tuesday due to winter weather

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The following roads are being closed due to hazardous road conditions at 5 a.m. Oct. 27:

  • Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover westbound to West Loop 289​
  • Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound main lanes at West Loop 289
  • West Loop 289 flyover to Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound
  • Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street flyover both directions
  • 4th Street eastbound to Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover
  • South Loop 289 to I-27 flyover
  • Slaton Highway at I-27 eastbound and westbound

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will continue to monitor conditions and may close additional roads as needed.

