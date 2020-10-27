LPD: Multiple road closures Tuesday due to winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:
The following roads are being closed due to hazardous road conditions at 5 a.m. Oct. 27:
- Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover westbound to West Loop 289
- Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound main lanes at West Loop 289
- West Loop 289 flyover to Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound
- Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street flyover both directions
- 4th Street eastbound to Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover
- South Loop 289 to I-27 flyover
- Slaton Highway at I-27 eastbound and westbound
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will continue to monitor conditions and may close additional roads as needed.
