LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update after a motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon at Idalou Road and East Loop 289.

LPD identified the motorcycle driver as Billy Davidson, 61. According to police, Davidson was ejected after the motorcycle left the road and traveled into a median.

Police said the motorcycle traveled up an embankment and struck a guardrail after Davidson was ejected. Davidson was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive.

Through the initial course of the investigation it appears 61-year-old Billy Davidson, was operating a motorcycle eastbound in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled into the median, ejecting Davidson. The motorcycle continued to travel up an embankment and struck a guardrail.

Davidson was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

End of release