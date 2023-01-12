LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a crash that left a man dead and an officer with serious injuries early Thursday morning.

According to LPD, officers were called to a crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 at 2:09 a.m. Officer Wesley Haulk was the first to arrive on scene, according to LPD. Police said Officer Haulk was getting ready to get out when his vehicle was hit from behind by a pickup driven by Santos Donez Jr., 36.

Donez was pronounced dead on scene, according to LPD. Police said Officer Haulk was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries that “are now considered moderate.”

LPD said Office Haulk was released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

