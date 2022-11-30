Image of Matthew Trent Plank from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (May 2022 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released information on the suspect in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night.

At 9:10 p.m., LPD attempted to detain 44-year-old Matthew Plank in reference to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street.

According to LPD, Plank drove at and hit an officer, prompting a response from other officers who stopped and arrested Plank.

Plank had Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer added to an existing list of warrants.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.