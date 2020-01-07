LPD names suspect involved in 1 of 2 fatal nightclub shootings

LPD has also separated the 2 homicides into separate cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were able to identify one suspect of two homicides at Level Nightclub on January 1.

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the two homicides were not related.

LPD also named a suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor.

According to LPD, Traylor had an altercation with Garyontae Shephard, 17, and Shephard pulled out a firearm and shot Traylor.

LPD said Shephard then fled the scene. Shephard was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

LPD did not release information on who killed Shephard, but said the two cases are not related.

Read below for the full statement from LPD:

As the investigation continues into the homicides that occurred at approximately 1:52 a.m. Jan. 1 at Level Nightclub, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has identified the subject involved in the incident inside the club and is separating the homicides into two separate cases.

Investigators have determined Dedrick Traylor had an altercation in the club with Garyontae Shephard. Shephard pulled a firearm, shot Traylor and then fled the scene.

It has become clear to investigators the two shootings are not connected; therefore, the two cases are being investigated as separate incidents with no link.

Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot outside of the club. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Roberts, 806-548-1664, or Detective Price, 806-548-4111.