LPD names teenager killed in Tuesday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police identified the teenager who was killed Tuesday morning in a car crash.

LPD said Gavin Andre Deleon, 17, died after the crash at North Loop and Quaker Avenue.

The following is a statement from LPD:

LPD Investigating Fatal Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash at North Loop 289 and North Quaker Avenue.

Just after 8:35 a.m. Jan. 7, officers responded to the area for a single vehicle crash involving a Nissan Altima. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the Altima was westbound on Loop 289 and collided with an exit ramp guardrail.

The driver of the Nissan, 17-year-old Gavin Andre Deleon, was transported to UMC where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

