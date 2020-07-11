LPD offering up to $5,000 for info on Thursday murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Friday asked for information on the Thursday night murder of Mederrick Harper.

A reward of up to $5,000 was being offered for information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder, according to LPD.

According to a previous release by LPD, the suspect was the passenger in a dark colored Chevrolet or GMC extended cab truck.

Image provided by LPD

Harper, 43, was transported to University Medical Center after police responded to a shots fired call at 42nd Street and Avenue Q.

He was in serious condition when he was found by officers just after midnight, but was pronounced dead after being taken to UMC.

Read the full release by LPD below:

Anyone with information should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Inv. Gerber at (806) 239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

