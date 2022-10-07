LUBBOCK, Texas — There are a lot of risks that come along with people buying and selling online. Many in Lubbock have expressed concern about things like scams and robberies.

“Unfortunately, things come up with transactions where people buy things online, and they get there, and it’s not what they thought it would be, or that they become a victim of a crime where they’re robbed, or something of theirs is stolen,” said Lubbock Police Department (LPD) Lt. Brady Cross.

Luckily, LPD has designated safe spaces at its headquarters at 916 Texas Avenue to help prevent victimization of community members during face-to-face transactions. There are four parking spots with blue and white signs that say, “Safe Exchange Zone.” The spots are well-lit and under video surveillance 24/7.

Cross said these spots are a safer alternative for people to safely exchange items.

“There are four specific parking spaces that are designated as a safe place to make exchanges,” Cross said. “It could be child custody, it could be purchases you’ve made online on Facebook marketplace or anywhere. It’s just a place that’s monitored, that’s well-lit, where we’re at, and we can keep an eye on folks in those transactions.”

The safe zones at LPD headquarters on 10th St. and Texas Ave. are monitored all the time. Cross said you can also use their three division stations Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Safe Exchange Zones at LPD headquarters can be used 24/7. LPD’s North, South and East Patrol division stations can also be used for secure transactions Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Patrol: (5910 Erskine St.) – Erskine St. and Frankford Ave. (806-775-3481)

(5910 Erskine St.) – Erskine St. and Frankford Ave. (806-775-3481) South Patrol: (14005 Indiana Ave.) – 138th St. and Indiana Ave. (806-775-3482)

(14005 Indiana Ave.) – 138th St. and Indiana Ave. (806-775-3482) East Patrol: (1901 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) – E 19th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (806-775-3483)

(1901 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) – E 19th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (806-775-3483) Headquarters: (916 Texas Ave.) – 10th Street and Texas Ave. (806-775-2816)

If you are using a substation, Cross encourages people to go into the lobby and let an officer know about your exchange.

“Go into the lobby and make eye contact with an officer,” Cross said. “Let them know why you’re there, and they’ll be happy to keep an eye out for you.”

Cross understands the designated spaces or the division stations may not be conveniently located for everyone, but he said there are things you can do to ensure a safer transaction.

“As an alternative, just any well-traveled, well-lit parking lot, major retailers where there’s a lot of traffic, and there’s lots of folks around,” Cross said. “Hopefully nothing would happen, but there would be someone around that would witness what was going on or could call for help on your behalf.”