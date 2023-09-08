LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday reveal new details that lead to the arrest of Lubbock Police officer Vincent Romero in Hockley county.

According to court records, a Levelland police officer saw a Dodge Charger traveling at a speed of 56 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Court records said when the Levelland police officer pulled over Romero and asked him what was going on, Romero said he didn’t know and for the officer to tell him. Romero was then placed into two double locked handcuffs.

Court records said while the officer spoke to Romero he detected the odor of alcohol. The officer also noticed Romero’s eyes to be red and glassy. Romero said he had three to four 12 oz. Dos Equis two to three hours before the traffic stop, according to court records.

Court records said after refusing a sobriety test by the officer, Romero was then placed during arresting for Driving While Intoxicated.

Romero was transported to the Hockley County Jail, where he was later released after posting bond.

Romero was placed on administrative leave by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said an internal investigation is underway.