LPD: Officer has non-life-threatening injuries after crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a Citibus and a Lubbock Police vehicle at Avenue E and Broadway shortly before 5 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears 25-year-old Ofc. Wyatt Myers was traveling southbound on Ave. E in his patrol vehicle and the Citibus, driven by 55-year-old James Cabe, was traveling eastbound on Broadway with one passenger. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, hitting a traffic signal pole before coming to a stop.

Ofc. Myers was injured in the crash and transported by EMS to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The 54-year-old passenger reported minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment. Cabe was not injured.

City Crews expect to be at the scene of the crash for several hours to work on the traffic signal.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a press release from LPD)

