LPD officer in the running for Officer of The Year Award

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officer Thomas Thompson is one of four finalists globally for the 2019 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)/Target Award, according to the IACP website.

This award recognizes the outstanding achievements in law enforcement and honors those who work everyday to keep their communities safer, according to the website.

Officer Thompson’s actions are believed to have saved lives during a very dangerous situation.

IACP said on August 13, 2019 Officer Thompson responded to a robbery in progress at a local game room while two suspects were still inside the business, IACP stated. (The EverythingLubbock.com archive indicated this was August of 2018.)

As Officer Thompson and his backup approached the business, the backup officer was met by an armed suspect as he opened the door. The backup officer then yelled that the suspect was armed.

Officer Thompson reached the second door as the suspect opened it, in which the suspect pointed the gun at Officer Thompson, knocking him off balance.

As Officer Thompson fell backwards, he significantly injured his ankle but still managed to open fire and strike the suspect multiple times, IACP said.

While still on the ground, Officer Thompson noticed a second suspect flee from behind the backup officer. He alerted the backup officer, disarmed the injured suspect and instructed the backup officer to return to the patrol car for better protection.

The website states due to Officer Thompson’s calm and cognizant demeanor, along with taking charge of the situation, there was no loss of life.

Border Patrol Agent Jonathon Morales from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection won the Police Chief of the Year Award.