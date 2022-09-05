LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an officer-involved crash late Monday morning in Central Lubbock.

The crash occurred at 50th Street and Avenue U just after 11:20 a.m.

According to Captain Leath McClure, an LPD spokesperson, the incident began with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Clapp Park.

The vehicle was reportedly performing “donuts” in a parking lot area.

A check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was reported as stolen.

As an officer exited their patrol unit, the vehicle sped away and struck the officer.

McClure said the officer managed to fire one shot that struck the suspect vehicle.

It was not stated by McClure if the officer suffered any injuries.

Officers with the Crime Suppression Unit then pursued the vehicle south along Avenue U.

At the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U, an officer’s patrol unit crashed with another vehicle.

LPD had previously told EverythingLubbock.com the officer suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The driver in the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and was transported to Covenant Medical Center.

McClure said all three suspects in the stolen vehicle later abandoned it and fled on foot. However, there were eventually taken into custody.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of 50th street and Avenue U.