LPD officer injured in early morning crash during pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer was injured in single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was reported around 3:05 a.m. at East Broadway and Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

According to LPD, the officer was pursuing a vehicle after an attempted traffic stop.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is on scene of a single vehicle officer involved crash. Westbound lanes of east Broadway are closed from east Canyon Lakes Dr. to Cesar E Chavez Dr. The scene should be clear in about 1 hour. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) April 11, 2021

Police said an investigation was underway by the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by police.