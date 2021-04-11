LPD officer injured in early morning crash during pursuit

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer was injured in single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was reported around 3:05 a.m. at East Broadway and Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

According to LPD, the officer was pursuing a vehicle after an attempted traffic stop.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said an investigation was underway by the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by police.

