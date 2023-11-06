LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department said a domestic disturbance occurred in the 9100 block of Akron Avenue turned into an “officer-involved shooting” and left one person dead.

LPD said officers responded to the call at 2:48 a.m. on Monday.

According to the LPD report, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on-scene following an officer involved shooting, said LPD.

When officers arrived at the scene the suspect “used deadly force against the officers,” said LPD. According to Lubbock Police, officers discharged their firearms and struck the subject.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene, said LPD.

