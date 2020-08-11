LPD officer races with a local family during a call

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, an LPD officer responded to a complaint call regarding a fight in a residential area but found a completely different scene. Instead of a fight, the officer found a family gathered after a funeral.

The interaction between the officer and family went viral after he joined them in a foot race after the false-alarm call to the home.

“As soon as I got out, I could tell pretty quickly by everyone’s demeanor that this wasn’t a fight, and something else was clearly going on,” Officer Ethan Noble said.

Family members gathered outside to celebrate the life of their grandmother after attending her funeral earlier in the day.

Noble said the family told him they used to run races up and down the street while visiting their grandparents, and they eventually asked him to join in.

“It was my little cousin, actually. He’s about eight, and he asked the officer if he wanted to race him, and he said yeah, so he raced him first. After that, the grown-ups all decided to do a race to see who would win,” Ayuna Murphey, one of the family members, said.

In the viral video, Officer Noble was seen coming in neck-and-neck with one of the cousins.

“I think it was too close to call, but I think they might have got me,” Noble said.

Win or lose, Noble said interactions like these happen all the time, but they are not always shown.

With recent protests all over the country, it is sometimes difficult to look past negative interactions with police.

“It made me really happy to see it. Just from past experience, there’s always something negative, so to see something positive that can give people a little more hope to just respect one another,” Murphey said.

Noble said experiences like those lead him to choose this career.

“It was a calling for me. I had been doing another job for several years but made the decision to switch to law enforcement as a calling wanted to spend my life doing real work that mattered,” Noble said.