LPD officer surprises little girl whose bike was stolen and vandalized

LUBBOCK, Texas — After responding to a call where a little girl’s bike was stolen and vandalized, one Lubbock Police Officer went above and beyond to make the little girl smile.

According to a Facebook post shared by LPD, the girl’s mother called police after her daughter’s bike was stolen and later found broken on their back porch. The mother knew the kids who were at fault, and called police so an officer could speak with their parents.

Officer Jackson responded to the call and spoke with the other parents, according to the post. After an hour, the officer came back and said he felt so bad about her bike being stolen that he went out and got her a battery-powered toy princess carriage.

“We hear a lot about how bad the police are and how they treat others,” the post said. “But not all of them are like that.”

The mother of the kids at fault apologized and offered to buy a new bike, according to the post. The mother of the little girl declined, and said an apology was enough.