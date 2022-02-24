LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com obtained a police report Thursday, which provided more details on a car speeding along Loop 289 last week.

A Lubbock police officer had to take drastic measures to stop a Toyota Camry going 90 mph when the driver was unable to stop.

According to LPD, 18-year-old Nikolas Merritt-Voels called 911 around 2:40 p.m. February 18 and said his brakes were not working and he was unable to stop. He was going approximately 90 mph.

Merritt-Voels eventually crashed into the back of a patrol vehicle while westbound on North Loop 289 near University Avenue.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The officer said he chose to put his patrol vehicle in the way of the Camry because there was no way around the multiple vehicles located ahead.

“While traveling … on the 2500 block of the North Loop, multiple vehicles failed to yield the right away to an emergency vehicle,” the officer wrote. “[Due] to there not being a way around the vehicles in front of me, I attempted to stop the vehicle by allowing the listed vehicle to collide with the rear end of my patrol unit.”

After the collision, Merritt-Voels lost control of the Camry, rolling and eventually coming to a stop in a field, according to LPD.

Merritt-Voels was taken to University Medical Center for minor injuries, and the officer was not injured.

Previous Coverage:

LPD provides update on crash of vehicle unable to stop on Loop 289

LPD: Vehicle crashes after being unable to stop while going 90 mph