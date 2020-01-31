LPD officers cleared by grand jury in Jan. 5 shooting, internal review ongoing

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that two officers who were involved in a shooting on Jan. 5 have been been cleared by a grand jury.

The shooting occurred when officers were called to the 3900 block of 96th Street just before 5:40 a.m. for an individual who was attempting to open door handles, police said. Police later identified that individual as Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores, 30.

RELATED STORY: Man shot, killed after firing gun at Lubbock Police

According to a previous LPD statement, Wallace-Flores shot at officers during a foot chase. Returning fire, officers shot Wallace-Flores. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither officer was injured in the exchange.

RELATED STORY: LPD releases update concerning officer-involved shooting Sunday morning

While they have been cleared by the grand jury, a department shooting review board is still ongoing, according to LPD. That board consists of command staff and one officer of the same rank.

Police said they review the officers as well as LPD policies.