LPD on scene of death investigation, man found dead inside residence

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to the scene of a death investigation Wednesday.

According to LPD, the metro investigators are at the scene, in the 5700 block of Dartmouth Drive.

Metro investigators are on the scene of a death investigation in the 5700 block of Dartmouth Dr. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) March 18, 2020

Just before 4:00 pm, LPD provided the following update:

Metro Investigating Death in 5700 block of Dartmouth

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a death that occurred in the 5700 block of Dartmouth Drive this afternoon.

The Lubbock Police Department Special Victims Unit, in coordination with the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, was in the process of serving a warrant as part of an investigation. Upon entering the residence, officers found one male deceased.

The Metro Investigation is ongoing at this time.