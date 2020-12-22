LPD: One arrested for negligent homicide after 16-year-old dies from gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of North Flint Street.

Based on the initial investigation, 64-year-old Kimberly Hozempa was attempting to clean his firearm when it discharged. The bullet traveled through the wall, striking a 16-year-old juvenile who was pronounced deceased by EMS.

Hozempa was arrested for negligent homicide and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.