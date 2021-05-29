LPD: One charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash Friday night

Photo of Joshua Torres from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision that left a teenage boy dead and a 21-year-old behind bars.

Officers were called to 19th Street and Slide Road at 7:41 p.m. on Friday, May 28th for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found the 14-year-old male, 17-year-old Jackson Bradley, and 38-year-old Ashley Worrell. All three were transported to University Medical Center by ambulance where the 14-year-old was pronounced deceased. Bradley and Worrell both suffered moderate injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 21-year-old Joshua Torres was south bound on Slide Road when his vehicle collided into the vehicle driven by Worrell, which was in the westbound lanes attempting to turn south.

Torres was transported to Covenant Medical Center for minor injuries before being transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was booked on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation is on-going.

