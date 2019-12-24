LPD: one dead after motorcycle crash Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department investigated a fatal crash at Quaker Avenue and 72nd Street.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Dec. 23, officers responded to the area for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Quaker Avenue in the center lane. The SUV was westbound on 72nd Street and stopped at the stop sign. The SUV entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Trey Barker, was transported by EMS to UMC and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a press release from LPD)

