LPD: One dead in rollover crash early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died and another suffered moderate injuries in a rollover crash in East Lubbock early Saturday morning, the Lubbock Police Department said.

Red the press release from the Lubbock Police Department below.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:32 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.

A Pontiac Grand Am was traveling northeast in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive. The Pontiac left the roadway at a location where the roadway curves, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.

The driver of the Pontiac, 24-year-old Alex Pancardo Jr., was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with life-threatening-injuries. He was pronounced deceased at UMC. The passenger, 26-year-old Jose Rubalcava Jr., was transported by ambulance to UMC with moderate injuries.

The investigation is on-going.