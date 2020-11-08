LPD: One dead, suspect in custody following shooting Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a convenience store Sunday morning.

The incident was reported in the 4400 block of 19th Street at the United Express.

According to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department, the suspect fled the scene and additional shots were reported outside Covenant Medical Center.



No injuries were reported.

Covenant Health released the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com:

We are aware of the situation that unfolded outside Covenant Medical Center early this morning. Our patient care was not impacted, and all patients, caregivers, and visitors are safe. We appreciate the work of our law enforcement agencies and are cooperating with them as necessary.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and arrested.

The United Family, which operates United Express, also released the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com:

“The United Family is deeply concerned about events that unfolded outside our store at 19th and Quaker early this morning, and we express our sincere sympathy to those impacted. We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this apparent random act. The fuel station remains closed but the grocery store is open.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.