LPD: One hospitalized with serious injuries in early morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries in a shooting at the Elm Creek Apartments early Saturday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said five shots were initially fired in the 6500 block of 26th Street, but the situation then continued in the 2600 block of Milwaukee Avenue at the apartment complex.

The victim was shot in the stomach and transported to University Medical Center, per LPD. The shooting was called in to police just after 4:30 a.m.

There was no suspect in custody as of 3:00 p.m., LPD said.

