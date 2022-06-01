LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after an aggravated robbery early Wednesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said officers were called at 3:57 a.m. to the Albany Ridge Apartments near 50th Street and Slide Road.

According to LPD, the victim was sitting in his vehicle and listening to music when two suspects attacked him. The suspects had a knife and a gun.

Police said the victim had “two wounds from the knife,” but did not specify whether he was stabbed or cut. The victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects, according to LPD.