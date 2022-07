LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was in custody after several phone calls about a subject with a gun inside the cafeteria at Covenant Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came out around 1:30 p.m.

As of 1:45 p.m., LPD had no reports of injuries. LPD also said it did not appear that there were any shots fired.

