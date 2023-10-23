LUBBOCK, Texas— A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning left one person dead, said the Lubbock Police Department.

Lubbock PD said its Major Crash Unit Investigators were called out to a “report of a traffic crash with injuries” that occurred at 2:05 a.m. in the 6600 block of Erskine Avenue.

LPD said “one person was pronounced deceased on scene and no other injuries were reported.”

According to LBK Alert, Erskine Street will be closed for westbound traffic from Milwaukee Avenue to Upland Avenue. Drivers were encouraged to avoid and seek alternate routes in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.