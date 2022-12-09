KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
by: Christianna Barbosa
Posted: Dec 9, 2022 / 08:11 AM CST
Updated: Dec 9, 2022 / 08:17 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left with moderate injuries after a pedestrian crash on 50th and University on Friday morning at 7:26 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department said.
EverythingLubbock.com is working on getting more details.
