LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department said an overnight crash that happened on Thursday near the intersection of 4th Street and Quaker Avenue left one person with serious injuries.

LPD responded to the crash at 3:05 a.m.

Two others involved in the crash had minor injuries, according to LPD. The person seriously injured was taken to UMC.

