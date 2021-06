LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was shot at The Landing at Pinewood Park apartments Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department said.

LPD responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Slide Road just before 2:10 p.m.

The victim in the shooting has moderate injuries, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.