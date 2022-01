LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was shot in Central Lubbock Tuesday evening, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The shooting occurred just after 5:00 p.m. in the 5400 block of 45th Street, according to LPD. The victim had moderate injuries, LPD said.

As of the time of this story, LPD had not arrested a suspect.

