LPD, other agencies investigating 4 gun store burglaries in 8 day period

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Monday that they were participating in a multi-agency investigation into four connected gun store burglaries that occurred within an eight day time span.

The first burglary happened on May 31 just after 6:00 a.m. According to the police report, LPD responded to an alarm at LSG Tactical on 34th Street. Two suspects broke into the store and appeared to be looking in the glass gun cases for weapons before fleeing the scene. A store employee told LPD that he saw four suspects flee the scene in a vehicle.

The second burglary occurred on June 3. Just before 3:00 a.m., LPD responded to a burglary in progress at Sharp Shooters Safe and Gun store on the Marsha Sharp Freeway. According to the police report, one of the suspects entered the business through an air conditioning vent while a second suspect waited on the roof. An officer observed several empty pistol racks and found one pistol laying on the ground.

One suspect, Tyrell Collins, 17, was arrested June 6 in connection to the June 3 burglary, according to LPD. He was charged with Burglary of a Building and was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond as of Monday.

(via the Lubbock County Detention Center)

The third burglary happened June 5. According to a police report, officers responded to a possible burglary at Patriot Firearms on 49th Street around 2:00 a.m. Police said in the report that they believed four suspects entered the business through the roof while a fifth remained on lookout. Police hypothesized that when the lookout took off, the remaining four helped one of the suspects climb out through the roof in order to kick down a door in order to allow the remaining three to escape.

However, police said the door likely had locks the suspects could not see, so breaking it down was unsuccessful. Police did not theorize in the report about how the suspects actually escaped the store.

The fourth burglary occurred on Monday around 2:30 a.m. at Fred’s Gun Emporium on Slide Road. According to LPD, one suspect entered the main part of the store, smashed a display case and took several firearms before fleeing.