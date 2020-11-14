LPD participating in ‘Click It or Ticket,’ encourages seat belt use

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

As the Lubbock Police Department joins forces with TxDOT’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, the department encourages drivers to wear their seat belt anytime they are in a motor vehicle.

Beginning Nov. 16 through Nov. 29, LPD will participate in enforcement actions related to seat belt and child car seat use. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250. LPD Officers will patrol specifically looking for violations of these laws during the “Click It or Ticket” activation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Click It or Ticket initiative in Texas is estimated to have saved more than 6,234 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $23.6 billion in economic savings since the campaign began in 2002.

