LPD: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash late Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred late Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

LPD said the victim was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

North Milwaukee Avenue was closed between the 1100 and 1500 blocks during the investigation.

