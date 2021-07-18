LPD: Pedestrian seriously injured in East Lubbock crash early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was seriously injured in an East Lubbock crash early Sunday morning in, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. at East 38th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene conducting an investigation, an LPD social media post stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are released by police.

