LPD: Pedestrian seriously injured in East Lubbock crash early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was seriously injured in an East Lubbock crash early Sunday morning in, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. at East 38th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.



LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene conducting an investigation, an LPD social media post stated.



(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are released by police.