LPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock late Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by vehicle late Saturday evening in Central Lubbock, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident was reported just before midnight in the 3600 block of 50th Street.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded was dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released by LPD.

