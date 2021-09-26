LPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock late Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by vehicle late Saturday evening in Central Lubbock, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident was reported just before midnight in the 3600 block of 50th Street.



LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded was dispatched to the scene.

MCIU Investigators currently on scene in the 3600 block of 50th street. Officers were called at 11:59 p.m. for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The investigation is on-going. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) September 26, 2021

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released by LPD.