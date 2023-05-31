LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced on Wednesday its Major Crash Unit had scheduled a mapping operation for Thursday morning.

According to the press release, the operation would was set to start at 9:00 a.m. in the 3200 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The operation would be in connection with an early Saturday morning hit-and-run that left 17-year-old Tytianna Weatherspoon dead.

LPD said westbound lanes of the MSF would be diverted off the 4th Street exit, while the westbound access road on-ramp will be blocked off from entering traffic.