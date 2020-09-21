LPD Police car involved in crash Sunday night; moderate injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police unit crashed Sunday night near the corner of 25th Street and Avenue L. Police reported moderate injuries.

An image from the scene showed a police unit showed extensive damage to the trunk of a police car. The image also the police car stopped in someone’s yard.

Police later said another driver crashed into the back of the LPD unit. Police said the other driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not arrested.

The LPD major crash unit was called to investigate.