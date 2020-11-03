LPD prepares safety measures for Election Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local law enforcement is preparing the city for Election Day and making plans to keep the city and voters safe.

“Our goal is to provide an environment for citizens to go out and vote or to potentially protest if that is what they so choose,” said LPD Public Information Officer Allison Matherly.

Every four years when Election Day comes while election officials prepare the polling places, the Lubbock Police Department makes sure they are prepared as well.

“It is typical for us to prepare for big situations of any sort. Election Day being one of them, but we have coordinated responses for a lot of events that go on around town,” said Matherly.

This year all of their over 400 officers will be in uniform.

“And that just provides us manpower so that we can have people quickly respond to everything that is going on,” said Matherly.

Police are out mainly to protect voters, but with recent unrest across the country, they are prepared for any protests that might happen.

“We don’t have any specific concerns at this point, but we do want to be prepared for situations that might arise especially civil unrest, but we haven’t received any intel that that is going to happen,” said Matherly.

And while all signs point to a smooth Election Day in Lubbock, LPD says they want to be ready for anything.

“I mean, I think we are prepared for anything that does occur in our city, but we are excited to just have a hopefully safe day for our citizens to get out and vote,” said Matherly.

The Department of Public Safety will be deploying extra units around Texas and will be on scene in Lubbock to support the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.