LPD provides information on two separate collisions

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating two separate collisions.

One is in the 6100 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway westbound access road. The investigation is underway following an officer-involved pursuit that began at 3:49 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bates Street.

The other investigation is underway in the 3200 block of East Slaton Road. One person has suffered serious injuries. That call came in at 4:05 p.m.

We will release more information as soon as we are able.

